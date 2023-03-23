My husband quit his job. Now he understands why our house is messy.

"You empty the dishwasher every day?" he asks me skeptically. "Why are there so many dishes?"

My husband had been unemployed by choice for four days when this question and several similar ones started coming up. Until this point, I was the work-from-home default parent while he went into an office every day.

He left during breakfast and came home before dinner. In January, my husband left his job to take some time off and find a new one, a good move for both him and our family.

I was excited to have him around more. I’m overwhelmed most days with child drop offs, pick-ups, lunch making, dinner making, laundry, tidying and oh, my full-time job and any semblance of self care I’m brave enough to attempt.

Support around the house was welcome. In addition, the idea of an audience to my daily juggle and grind was appealing. I braced myself for the appreciation and admiration I was sure was coming.

Now before I go too far down the gender role rabbit hole, I should make clear that my husband and I have a decent partnership when it comes to household tasks and looking after our two children. He manages a lot of "capital" projects – car stuff, mortgage payments, investments, landscaping, home renovations. He also cooks beautiful meals when we’re having friends for dinner.

He doesn’t call it 'babysitting' when he looks after his own children which he does frequently on evenings and weekends. He’s a loving and engaged father. He manages the big things, generally the tasks with no hard deadlines or mind numbing repetition. I manage the day-to-day running of the household and the kids, their activities, laundry, groceries, chauffeuring... all the things that happen at specific times, on repeat.

When he asks about the dishwasher, I explain that when four people eat two or three meals per day, that’s up to 12 plates and roughly 15 cups, a wack-load of cutlery, pots, pans and yes, the dishwasher goes on every night. I share that I usually empty it before anyone else is awake in the morning. He’s bewildered. Dishwasher. Every. Day. He retreats, eyes wide.