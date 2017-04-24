A hotel's bizarre 'no sex' sign has everyone scratching their heads, for so many reasons.

It seems like hotel rooms might be getting more customisable by the minute.

There are the endless options available at a breakfast buffet, or the fact that some come equipped with ‘pillow menus’ for those who want to sleep on the feathers of sweet baby ducklings.

And now, you can even choose to stay in a ‘no sex allowed room’.

via GIPHY

Well, at least, that’s what one Reddit user wants you to believe.

User Robonator7of9 uploaded an image to the site of a note left in his hotel room, stating that in the particular room he had booked, there was to be no sexual intercourse.

"This is a strict NO SEX ROOM," the note read.

"It is imperative that you do not engage in any form of intercourse. Thank you and happy cuddling."

The note doesn't make clear what the repercussions would be if the rules were broken.

Naturally, it turns out the hotel note was one big joke, with the male guest asking the hotel to leave the bizarre note waiting in his room.