First it was rowers, now hockey players are getting naked to fight homophobia.

The bums are back.

First, it was a group of hot naked rowers that were standing up for gay rights. Now, it’s hockey players.

A male hockey team from the University of Nottingham in the UK have stripped off and said no to homophobia in a beautiful, grassy, slightly muddy kind of way.

The boys have made a video to promote their cause, which, by the way, is for a student-led project called ‘Voice Your Rights’.

There is hockey. There is stripping. There are many, many bums. And there’s a beautiful message at the end of the video.

Watch. Watch it right now.

The team had this to say about their cause:

“We believe that we all should be able to live in an society in which every person is respected and treated as equals.”

Mamamia previously wrote…

By KATE LEAVER

“This is the hottest way to make a change.”

You can say that again. (“This is the hottest way to make a change.”)

A crew of butt-naked British rowers have just done something mildly heroic. They’re getting naked to fight homophobia and it’s magnificent.

Last year, the Warwick Rowers (a crew of rowers… from a place called Warwick in the UK) got together and posed for a naked calendar to raise cash for their rowing club. There were lots of abs, lots of naked butts, and lots of meaningful staring into the middle distance.

Then the boys heard that most of their supporters were gay men. More gay men purchased their calendar than any other group (apart from me; I’ll take 50 copies).

Now, you’d think a team of male, as-far-as-we-know heterosexual athletes would react badly to that news. They’re men! Manly men! They do manly sports things! They sweat, shower, and change together, but as a general rule, overcompensate for the homoeroticism of all that by being as masculine as manly possible.

The sport industry is broadly homophobic, so it’s fair to assume that these guys would be uncomfortable knowing that gay men were ogling them. Or at least, they’d make a real show of being uncomfortable.