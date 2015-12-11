Playing the perfect hostess this summer.

When it comes to hosting events, some people just seem to rise above the chaos and appear to really enjoy themselves. You know the type – they’re not distracted, they’re able to have conversations with their guests and they have managed to put on a spread that seems effortless, and yet caters for everything at the same time. How do they do it?

Well, there’s a trick to being the perfect hostess this summer for your family, friends and kids, and it all comes down to one thing. A little bit of preparation.

Here are seven simple things that will help you nail summer gatherings at your place, both planned and spontaneous.

1. A stockpile of ice.

Ice is something we neglect to think about all winter long, and then as soon as the first warm day of spring arrives, and thirsty children are gathering around your fridge, you realise you have no ice! Ice takes cool drinks up a thirst-quenching level, and you can never have enough in summer.

Depending on the set up you have, train all members of the family to immediately replenish ice stocks so there is always an abundance of ice for any occasion.

2. Grown-up treats.

Away from the ‘discerning’ tastebuds of toddlers and tweens, we adults can take things just that little bit further with our cool treats. Why not try Weis’ newest addition, the Strawberry, Watermelon, Lychee & Ice Cream Bar? For me, this unique combination seems more reminiscent of a cocktail on the shores of a Brazilian beach than my reality of trying to stop the kids from eating their weight in sand.