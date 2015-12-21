Ok, so what’s the worst thing that can happen in a beauty contest?

You break a heel? Forget the answer to a question? Trip down the stairs?

Nope.

The worst thing that can happen is you have to give your crown back – less than a minute after winning.

Host Steve Harvey made a massive blunder when he accidentally read out the wrong name at this year’s 2015 Miss Universe pageant in America. Harvey misread the announcement card, announcing Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, as the winner.

Ariadna had already made her inaugural strut down the catwalk as the 2015 Miss Universe when host Harvey realised his blunder.

“Listen folks, let me just take control of this. This is exactly what’s on the card. I will take responsibility for this. It was my mistake. It was on the card. Horrible mistake… but I can show it to you right here. It was my mistake. Still a great night. Please don’t hold it against the ladies. We feel so badly, but it’s still a great night.”

Straight away, the crown was taken off Gutierrez and passed on to Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. Oh, and the look on everyone’s faces…

Devastation.

Shock.

Elation.

MAJOR AWKWARD SIDE EYES.

Watch the trainwreck below…

And, as to be expected, the trolls were onto the situation straight away, flooding Twitter with some hilarious reactions. Something tells us Steve Harvey won’t be forgetting this for a long, long time.

I'm so done with the Internet #MissUniverse2015 pic.twitter.com/zN9Y8HPU60 — Grown Man Quotes (@UnsungQuotes) December 21, 2015

Is it too late now to say sorry? #MissUniverse2015 pic.twitter.com/HQmEhcT2VE — Steve Harvey (@Missuniversfail) December 21, 2015

Wait, haven’t we seen this happen before?

Do we remember that time when Sarah Murdoch announced the wrong winner on Australia's Next Top Model? https://t.co/raNivOkJal — Kevin (@KEVINCHEONG_) November 15, 2015

You guys had ONE JOB.