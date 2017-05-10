Bec Judd and Midwife Cath share the essential items every expectant mum needs in her hospital bag.

Hello expecting mums and dads. If you’re reading this, it’s likely you’re nervously approaching baby D-Day.

Knowing what to pack in your hospital bag is a dilemma faced by many first-time parents.

Midwife Cath joined our pregnancy podcast hosts Rebecca Judd and Monique Bowley to figure out what to pack and what to leave at home.

Listen to Cath, Bec and Monz chat all things birth bag. Article continues after podcast.

Everything you need to bring for the birth:

1 . Medicare card, health insurance details and relevant medical documents.

2 . A pair of loose pants (preferably black) and large tops.

Midwife Cath said mums should bring black clothing to avoid stains and spillage.

“The fantasy is you’re walking around in a long, white flowing gown. But the long white flowing gown has this big patch of red on the back. Not pretty,” she said.

“I’d go everything black. Waist down, everything black.”

3. Pads, breast pads and more pads.

Cath recommended bringing multiple packets of maternity pads as new mums go through them quickly.

“You actually need to put a pad up the front and a pad up the back,” she said.

4. Granny. Panties.

Nine presenter Bec Judd recommends mums bring loose, high-waisted underwear in order to avoid placing pressure on tender areas.

"Undies, make sure you go the granny pair because you've got to fit an enormous pad in there. Plus if you've got a Cesarean section wound, normal knickers, the top hem kind of rests right on where the cut is," she said.