These are the 10 most horrifying Bridezilla stories we've ever heard.

Woah.

The moment someone asks you to be in their wedding party and be responsible for releasing hundreds of doves at a crucial point during the ceremony, you know you’re in for trouble.

Weddings can be really stressful. Especially when your down-to-earth BFF turns into a DEMON SATANIC CRAZY BETCH. And there isn’t usually much you can do to stop them.

These Reddit users have revealed their absolute worst dealings with a mega Bridezilla – unsurprisingly, not many of their relationships survived.

Ouch.

1. “My sister in law asked her bridesmaids (me included) to gain five to ten kilos to make her look better in comparison. I just can’t understand that.”

2. “I knew a woman who was a bridesmaid in a relative’s wedding. She was married and had been trying to get pregnant for a while. Finally, her and her hubby got lucky and she conceived.

“The bridezilla got furious and kicked her out of the wedding because she would be pregnant in the pictures. Three months later, sadly, the woman miscarried. The bride called her with a response along the lines of ‘good, well now you can be back in the wedding’.”

3. "The bride had this massive, billowing explosion of organza as a skirt. It was beautiful, but utterly impractically designed: it took at least three of us to hold up her skirt so she could pee. She had been drinking on an empty stomach and on the second trip to the rest room with all of us holding this dress up while she hovered drunkenly over a toilet she couldn't see, she ordered me to wipe her.

"Ordered. Me. To clean her vagina of urine.

"I declined.

"She slapped me.

"The skirt was dropped by all parties while I shouted obscenities at her. She screamed that if I didn't do this for her, this friendship was over! Over!

"She tried to apologise years later, but seemed surprised when I was not interested in rekindling our friendship."

4. "I had a friend that threw a temper tantrum, complete with screaming and foot stomping, because her grandmother had the audacity to die a few hours before her wedding. She said it would throw off the seating arrangements, because now there would be a big empty space. She is currently half way through her second divorce."

5. "A friend was mad because a few days before her wedding there was a terrible flood in a South American country, which somehow ruined her chances of being able to get just the right colour flower for the centre pieces. Nutbag."

6. "I worked at a reception venue. One event really sticks out. Everything went well until the cake. The bride and groom go to feed each other, she does it very nicely, he smashes it into her face. Bride screams, starts bawling her eyes out and runs out of the hall.