HOROSCOPES: Prepare to spice up your love life and fatten up your wallet, Aries.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 24. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Venus waltzes into your sign on Friday, spicing up your love life and potentially fattening your wallet. If you're single, make your move and ask out your crush. For those coupled up, consider amping up the romance, perhaps on a moonlit hike or during an intimate conversation. It's about sharing moments that stir the soul. Financially, opportunities knock. However, with Mercury in retrograde, carefully scrutinise any contracts or agreements to avoid future headaches.