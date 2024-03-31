HOROSCOPES: Prepare to spice up your love life and fatten up your wallet, Aries.

Venus and Neptune's rendezvous on Thursday may cloud your judgment, especially concerning matters of the heart. But resist the urge to decode every detail. Otherwise, you could hit a mental wall and become frustrated. Just observe and record any emotional highs and lows, and wait for the cosmic fog to lift before making sense of it all. Clarity will return soon, bringing sharper insights and wiser decisions.

POWER DAY Friday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

