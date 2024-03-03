HOROSCOPES: Don't second-guess yourself, Pisces.

This week, Jupiter and Neptune — the planetary patrons of your sign — align in a rare cosmic dance. Expect your intuition and inspiration to be on a whole new level — think 'eureka' moments popping up when you least expect them. Trust these flashes of brilliance. If you find yourself suddenly inspired to revamp your personal style or to put a unique twist on your social media presence, go for it. This is not the time to second-guess your instincts. Your creative flair could set a new trend or catch everyone's eye in the best way possible.

POWER DAY Saturday and Sunday.





