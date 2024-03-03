HOROSCOPES: Don't second-guess yourself, Pisces.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 3. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Jupiter and Neptune’s alignment means a financial upswing is on the horizon. It's like finding money in a coat pocket you haven't worn in ages — pleasantly surprising, yet somewhat serendipitous. While this cosmic event hints at gains with minimal effort, imagine the boost if you worked at it, maybe through a side hustle. Picture turning your love for photography or baking into a profitable gig. It's the perfect week to blend passion with practicality for a more profitable outcome.