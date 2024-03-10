Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 10. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
As the moon enters your sign on Monday, you may feel unusually introspective. Should you find that emotions or unspoken thoughts about a situation, relationship, or deep-seated desires are bubbling up, resist the urge to stay silent. Still, this isn't a green light for unchecked emotional outbursts. The challenge lies in finding a middle ground —express yourself genuinely, yet mindfully, avoiding the extremes of suppression and overreaction. Strive for a blend of honesty and tact.