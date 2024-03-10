With the new supermoon in your sign and Venus swinging by for a dance, the cosmos is your personal stylist. Yet, you're not just thinking about a new haircut or wardrobe update. It's deeper than that. It's about aligning your outer self with the inner truths you've been contemplating. Before you dive into transformation mode, spend some time reflecting. What does the real you look like? This isn't just a change; it's a personal revolution.

POWER DAY Sunday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

