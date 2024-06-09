HOROSCOPES: Your focus will be razor sharp this week, Gemini.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning June 9. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Mars marches into your money zone this week, ready to tackle your finances head-on. It's time to face any economic challenges squarely — burying your head in the sand won't cut it. Sure, sorting through bills and debts is the last thing you want to do. But stick with it because, with some grit, you'll start seeing your savings grow and your debts shrink.