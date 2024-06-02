HOROSCOPES: Your charisma is on the rise, Gemini!

Whether you're getting crafty with a new DIY project or welcoming the arrival of a new family member, it's a busy bustling week on the home front. Savour the love and support that surrounds you and celebrate your blessings. This week, your home is your creative hotspot, so consider setting up a studio or designated workspace. And if you're on the job hunt, now’s a great time to go after that dream role with gusto!

POWER DAY Monday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature image: Mamamia.