HOROSCOPES: Your charisma is on the rise, Gemini!

A planetary boost to your communication sector urges you to voice a concern, belief or opinion. While you're typically upfront, your off-the-cuff remarks can sometimes lead to misunderstandings. However, Thursday's new moon strongly supports expressing yourself clearly and effectively. With this week's celestial uptick, your ideas will be heard, and your efforts will be successful. Speak your mind; the stage is set for your words to make an impact.