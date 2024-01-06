HOROSCOPES: This is the week for a fresh start, Capricorn.

Thursday’s new Moon is playing matchmaker, introducing you to a person who's like a warm cup of tea on a chilly day – soothing and grounding. Be open to meeting someone who exudes authenticity and wisdom beyond their years – they could become your new partner-in-crime. Now, about your existing friendships… it's time to put on your serious face, which isn't your favourite look. But think of your mental and emotional health, Pisces. Figure out who's lifting you up, and who's an energy vampire, and lean into your intuition – it knows what to do.

POWER DAY Tuesday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

