HOROSCOPES: This is the week for a fresh start, Capricorn.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 7. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Venus' connection with Chiron helps you mend a strained relationship with a female friend, your mum, sister or an aunt. Try to recognise the beauty and vulnerability in this person, Aries. Healing this rift requires you to take a bold step forward to initiate reconciliation. It's about being courageous and laying your feelings bare. So, if you're genuinely looking to repair this relationship, the ball is in your court. Wear your heart on your sleeve and make that first crucial move towards mending fences.