HOROSCOPES: Embrace all the feels this week, Aquarius.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 28. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
On Monday, as Mars clashes with the moon's Node, you might find yourself in a tough spot with an authoritative male, possibly a brother or dad. This celestial alignment also brings a past issue to the surface, perhaps with a soulmate or an old flame. If you're contemplating resurrecting the relationship, make the first move. Waiting could result in misunderstandings or defensiveness. Whether this leads to a reconnection or not, what's most important is what you take away from the experience. Understanding these lessons in any relationship is vital to your growth and future interactions.