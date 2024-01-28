HOROSCOPES: Embrace all the feels this week, Aquarius.

Mercury's dance with Neptune reminds you to step out and mingle. You're likely knee-deep in work or buzzing with family chores, but don't let that stop you. Catching up with friends isn't just fun; it's vital for your mental health. They're your ticket to seeing the sunnier side of life amid the grind. Crave out time for one friend in particular. Their perspective on a matter that's clouding your thoughts is a game-changer. So, pencil in that chat for Friday or Saturday. It's not just a catch-up – it's a chance to turn your outlook around.

POWER DAY Friday.





