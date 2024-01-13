HOROSCOPES: You're at peak efficiency right now, Capricorn. Take advantage!

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 14. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
As Mercury moves into your vocational sector, it's time to revisit and complete those projects you started last November or December. This week, your commitment and resolve are put to the test. Ask yourself, do you still want the same things? If yes, then know that achieving your goals may require a little extra hard work and discipline. Still, don’t back down when success is just around the corner. With Mercury's help, you'll find the extra oomph needed to push through. Stay focused and determined, Aries; these qualities are your best allies now.