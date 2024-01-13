HOROSCOPES: You're at peak efficiency right now, Capricorn. Take advantage!

Mercury encourages you to take a closer look at your friendships. It's about quality over quantity now. You're seeking friends who really show up for you, not just those who talk a good game. Look for people who live by their words, can be role models, and resonate with your principles. It's also an excellent time to network with like-minded professionals or others who share your ambitions. There's nothing wrong with wanting to be around successful people – they bring out the best in you. So, choose company that reflects the kind of future you envision for yourself.

POWER DAY Tuesday and Saturday.





