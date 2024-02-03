HOROSCOPES: It's the week for second chances, Aquarius.

You're diving deep into a sea of thoughts to unlock a powerful creative streak. This is your time to make your mark, particularly when you're alone with your inspirations. The world fades away, leaving just you and your creative genius. Yet, while solitude can be a fertile ground for creativity, don't let it take a toll on your mental health. Don't hesitate to reach out if your thoughts become overwhelming or loneliness creeps in. People are there, ready to offer love and support, but they might need you to take the first step.

POWER DAY Thursday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

