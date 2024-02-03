HOROSCOPES: It's the week for second chances, Aquarius.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 4. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Saturday's New Moon breathes life into your goals and ambitions, even those you've shelved. Think of it as a fresh start, a chance to see an old dream through a new lens. Maybe it's time to dust off that project you put aside or revisit a lofty aspiration you thought was out of reach. Stay open, especially to help from friends. Sometimes, a different perspective or a helping hand is all you need to get going. This week is perfect for teamwork, big dreams, and gratefully accepting sage advice from a friend.