HOROSCOPES: Here's that 'aha' moment you've been waiting for, Pisces!

Get ready for Wednesday, when Mercury and the Sun align in your sign, forming an astrological event called a ‘cazimi'. This special celestial moment drops a lucky insight straight into your lap. It could be a flash of inspiration, a sudden revelation, or that 'aha' moment you've been waiting for. When it strikes, take a moment to absorb it fully. But here's the catch: you don't have to broadcast it immediately. Sometimes, the smartest move is to keep your cards close to your chest. Play it shrewd and wait for the perfect moment. You’ll know when the time is right.

POWER DAY Wednesday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

