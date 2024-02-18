HOROSCOPES: Now's the time to dream big, Pisces.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 18. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
As Chiron aligns with the Moon's North Node on Tuesday, a unique opportunity for healing arises, involving a relationship where perhaps pride and ego clouded mutual understanding. This period offers a chance to see things from the other's viewpoint, to understand and maybe forgive. It could be about forgiving yourself, too. Reconciliation isn't always the outcome, and that's okay. Sometimes, understanding the full story is a crucial step in healing, even if the path you choose is to walk away. Remember, Aries, what matters most is what's best for you, regardless of your choice.