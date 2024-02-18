HOROSCOPES: Now's the time to dream big, Pisces.

Your solar return is here! On Monday, the Sun swings into your sign, marking the start of a personal new year, stretching from your birthday across the next 12 months. Consider the two weeks leading up to your actual birthday as a potent time to plant seeds for the future. This period is even more powerful for setting intentions than a new moon! Dream big about the year ahead — maybe create a vision board, pen down affirmations, or craft a list of goals. Embrace this magical time, beautiful soul. Happy Pisces season! Let your dreams guide you.

POWER DAY Monday.





