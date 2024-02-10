HOROSCOPES: This is a week for big wins, Aquarius.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 11. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus enters your friendship zone, green-lighting your love life. If you're single, watch out for a shift in the air with a close friend. That easygoing banter? It could be the start of something more. And if you have a soft spot for someone in your work or networking circle, now's your chance to open up. For couples, plan a date that’s more about laughter and less about pressure. Think of it as hanging out with your best friend, who happens to be your partner. This week, friendship is a solid foundation for love.