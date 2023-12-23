HOROSCOPES: It's okay to seek peace this week, Capricorn.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 24. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus has got you daydreaming of distant lands and adventures, yet Christmas might keep you homebound with family traditions. Hang in there; soon enough, you'll have the chance to break free and feed your soul with travel. Still, even a simple conversation with a stranger in a new town can shift your perspective and invigorate your spirit. You imagine diving into a starkly different world, either mentally or physically, where every interaction leads to a lifelong memory. And if your wallet's feeling light, a low-cost weekend jaunt can still quench that thirst for escape and bring you the recharge you're craving.