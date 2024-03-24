HOROSCOPES: Consider this week your love life refresher, Aries.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 24. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Monday's lunar eclipse brings a dynamic shift to your relationship zone, serving as a love life refresher. For couples, this is your cue to address lurking issues with honesty and teamwork. Confront challenges directly — it's the path towards deeper connection and understanding. For singles, a new business encounter has the potential to flip your script in the best way possible. Keep your mind open and your game strong.