White House communications director Hope Hicks resigns after nine hours of interrogation.

White House communications director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal aides, is resigning.

The news comes a day after Hicks, 29, was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

She acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she has occasionally told “white lies” for Trump, AAP reports. But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

See President Trump introducing Hicks during the 2016 Presidential Race.

In recent weeks, Hicks has also been tied to former Staff Secretary at the White House Rob Porter, who resigned after he was accused of domestic violence by his two ex-wives.

Hicks and Porter, 40, are reportedly in a relationship. She was involved in the White House’s initial response of denial and defence after the allegations against Porter were first made public, which has since been widely criticised.

LISTEN: Amelia Lester explains Hope Hicks’ tumultuous last few weeks, on our US politics podcast.



In a statement, the President praised Hicks for her work over the last three years. He said he “will miss having her by my side”, AAP reports.

Hicks served as Trump’s one-woman communications shop during his winning campaign. She said in a statement, “There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump.”

The internet, of course, has a lot to say:

Hope Hicks after her congressional testimony yesterday pic.twitter.com/YjekImmQ0F — Stop the Speaker PAC (@StopTheSpeaker) February 28, 2018