"That tree you pass every day is where my beautiful daughter took her last breath."

Please slow down.

Editor’s note: Hope Dell, 17, had just graduated from Caloundra State High School when the car she was a passenger in slammed into a tree.

To this day, that tree is decorated in her memory and in this post, her mother Faye Jennings writes about how she wants Hope’s story to make others think twice before speeding.

I’m sharing this in the hope it gets through to those who choose to disregard the law. It’s certainly not meant to offend any of the beautiful people supporting Hope’s page of love.

“You’re right behind me – so close that I can’t even see your number plate. I can see you though and I’m sure you can see me glancing at you in my rear view mirror.

Your facial expressions say a lot – I can read the impatience on your face. I can even see your lips moving and your hands leaving the steering wheel as you gesture obscenities towards me.

It troubles me and makes me feel anxious, but it is what it is. If you feel you need to start your day off in this manner then that’s your choice.

You see, I drive this same route to work every day. I see you and others like you every morning. Your impatience to get to your destination is evident in your driving. You’re wound up, angry, impatient – all because of me. You’re making a conscious choice to start your day off this way. I get it.

But what you don’t know is this – I won’t budge over the speed limit.

The speed limit on this stretch of road is set at 70 kph. It’s been set at that speed by experts who have determined that’s a safe speed for vehicles to travel.

What you also don’t know is I’m Hope’s mum.