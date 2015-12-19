entertainment

The most brutally honest description of Santa Claus we've ever heard.

For movie stars Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, honesty is the best possibly when it comes to their kids.

A very noble idea, but one that becomes a bit tricky when it comes to mystical beings of a present-giving nature, Shepard explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. 

So, how on earth to you explain Santa Claus while maintaining your policy of truth-telling?

“‘I said, ‘There’s gonna be a guy stopping by on Christmas Eve in a red jumpsuit with combat boots…'”

And how does a two-year-old girl respond to the idea of an elderly stranger ‘repelling’ into her living room?

“So she’s very excited…she can’t wait to meet this felon.”

