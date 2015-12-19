For movie stars Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, honesty is the best possibly when it comes to their kids.

A very noble idea, but one that becomes a bit tricky when it comes to mystical beings of a present-giving nature, Shepard explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

So, how on earth to you explain Santa Claus while maintaining your policy of truth-telling?

“‘I said, ‘There’s gonna be a guy stopping by on Christmas Eve in a red jumpsuit with combat boots…'”

And how does a two-year-old girl respond to the idea of an elderly stranger ‘repelling’ into her living room?

“So she’s very excited…she can’t wait to meet this felon.”