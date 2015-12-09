A leading senior constable in Victoria Police has told how cruel, homophobic bullying and threats to taser her drove her out of the force.

Nicki Lewis also claims she heard reports of male police acting in a “predatory” way towards other female police and women in the community.

She told 7.30 she suffered intimidation and threats of violence at the hands of some staff during her time working in regional Victoria for the police force and has raised allegations of male police blackmailing female drivers for sex.

“I heard from five or six people that [a] male officer would pull women over in traffic and give them tickets and then go to [their] house later and say they would cancel the ticket in return for sexual favours,” Ms Lewis said in a submission to the Victoria Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission (VEOHRC).

Her revelations come on the eve of a landmark inquiry by VEOHRC into bullying and harassment within Victoria Police.

VEOHRC surveyed 5,000 current and former police about sexual harassment and bullying within the force, and conducted 150 interviews.

Former chief commissioner Ken Lay announced the review into predatory behaviour and sex discrimination within Victoria Police in 2014.

Bullying and intimidation dismissed as a ‘lesbian drama‘