What Di Hill did when her 43-year marriage ended and she was left with nothing.

It is a small space so packing is an art. No space for things that are not necessary. I have a fridge, a port-a-potty and a shower, a supply of water on board and a few facilities that enable me to live quite well. Mechanical problems on the road happen – it’s part of the life on the road.

There are challenges. Having to buy expensive fuel in the outback is one issue. Finding somewhere safe and inexpensive to overnight is another. I have learned that there are “free camps” – places where Grey Nomads and others stay overnight. Usually, there are no facilities. Maybe a rubbish bin or a rocky fire pit. There’s no water in a free camp – so one needs to fill containers when water is available. That’s why staying at a caravan park occasionally is necessary. Access to water, showers, electricity and washing machines. Bonus swimming pool if the weather is suitable. I can power my computer! My phone I can recharge while driving.

There are many women on the roads. I am meeting others and we share our stories. There are women who live in modern motor homes, others in camper vans, and some who drive a car loaded with a tent for sleeping.

I have met women who have been living this lifestyle for years. A broken marriage or the death of a husband perhaps was the catalyst for starting this lifestyle or just a decision to see our vast and wonderful country. Some never married and have lived life as a free spirit, taking on jobs as they need to. They travel alone, or perhaps with one or more dogs or a cat, perhaps in a motorhome towing a car. There are many varieties of vehicles on the road.

Everyone I’ve met has been happy with their choices. However, like me, they do not know what the future holds. The biggest concerns are health issues. What if they are faced with some level of incapacity? Who helps them? Some with adequate funds, see themselves moving into a retirement village, or perhaps in with family. There are some who don’t know what they will do. Like me. I don’t have a plan. I’ll see what happens after six months.

