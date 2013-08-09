lifestyle

There's something about this video that just doesn't sit well with us.

A homeless man is plucked off the street by a couple of YouTube pranksters. But, instead of trying to get him to kiss them, or pretending that it’s the end of the world (like these particular pranksters have in the past), they give him an extreme makeover.

A haircut, new clothes, new shoes, a bed to sleep in and all the food he can eat (including Nutella on a spoon.) It sounds like the ultimate random act of kindness.

But, we don’t know. There’s something about the video that just doesn’t sit well with us. There’s something that feels kind of exploitative and disingenuous. It made us a tad uncomfortable. What do you think?

What do you think?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Your Questions Answered

Hitched
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???