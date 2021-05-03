Practical spending is a big hobby of mine, almost to my detriment.

Some people spend too much on clothes or food, but my paycheck heads straight to making my life easier and more functional.

It's thanks to these purchases though, that I have the authority to share the items I've found are really worth it.

Of the many money losses I've made, here and there I find a product that I'd buy and recommend over and over again for the sheer value it adds to my life and home.

So, here are the top seven household items you need, that are going to change your life for the better.

1. Air purifier

As a hay fever-sufferer, the Phillips Purifier Series 3000i has made life immeasurably more comfortable for me. Coming in at $799 (this is for the model that's built for large rooms), it feels indulgent.

But, I spent years with watery eyes and sneezing my way through the seasons, until I got this.

Put simply, air purifiers collect airborne particles like pollen and dander to get them out of the inside of your home. If airborne allergies are something you deal with too, I can recommend this with my whole heart.

2. A solid internet connection, so it's got to be the Telstra Smart Modem

Telstra Smart Modem will change your life for the better.

Let me explain.

I live in a share house with two other girls in their twenties, and as you can imagine fast and reliable internet is an absolute must for us.

Whether we're watching university lectures, working from home or streaming Big Brother on a Sunday night, we're busy women and we certainly don't have a few spare hours to be put on hold with a telco when we lose our internet (and yes, this used to be a very regular occurrence.)

Not only is the Smart Modem speedy, but it's also super reliable.

The smart little device automatically switches to Australia’s best mobile network if the connection to your house goes down so we can experience consistent connectivity no matter what we’re doing!*

Telstra, thank you so much.

*4G coverage required. Back up speeds capped at 25 megabits per second. Actual speeds may vary.

