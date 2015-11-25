Say her name, say her name!

I never expected to use the word “mononymous” twice in one week, but that’s what happens, I suppose, when two of the biggest stars in world are Adele and Beyoncé.

This latter luminary is so famous that she’s suspected of being part of the illuminati. She’s so famous her fans profess to be drones in a Bey-hive. She’s so famous she doesn’t even need to do an interview to get a Vogue cover anymore.

So you would think it wouldn’t be too much trouble for UFC champ Holly Holm, 34, to say the mononymous singer’s name. It’s just one word, after all.

Following her defeat of Ronda Rousey in a bloody fight that ended with Rousey being taken to hospital, Holm has been elevated to the upper echelons of the entertainment world.

Last weekend she was part of a VIP viewing party for a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Miguel Cotto in Las Vegas that included super-couple Jay Z and Beyoncé.

So she just did what any normal, polite person would do.

“I meet Jay-Z and he says ‘This is my wife,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, hi what’s your name?’ Because that’s what I do when I meet someone’s wife,” she told KRQE News 13.

“And as I’m shaking her hand I’m thinking, ‘Why did I just say that? Why did I just say that to Beyoncé?’ So then Jay-Z is asking me about the fight and I can’t even focus on what he’s saying because I just put my foot in my mouth. And I literally have to like interrupt him and I’m like, ‘I’m really sorry.’ And I go back to Beyoncé and I’m like, ‘Beyoncé, like, I can’t believe I just did that.’

Watch Holly Holm discuss her new life… Post continues after video.

Fortunately, Beyoncé forgave Holm for her faux pas. She understood it’s completely implausible that Holm — or anyone — would not know her name and that she was momentarily overcome.

“My life has changed a little bit,” said Holm in the understatement of the year. “Hopefully everything will be somewhat normal at home.”