Holiday fun: make these 4th of July treats

The 4th of July is a big deal in the United States – it's called Independence Day, a holiday to commemorate the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, which signalled America's independence from Great Britain. Families usually hold street parties and cities hold fireworks displays to mark the occasion. Since it's school holidays in Australia, why not entertain the kids (and give them a history lesson in the process) by explaining the American holiday to them, then make these easy and delicious treats together. Watermelon and Blueberries Flag IDEA FROM LISA STORMS Pledge allegiance to this simple, healthy and festive fruit flag from Lisa Storms. Just line up strips of watermelon for stripes on a white plate and add blueberries for stars.

Ice Cream Sandwich Pops IDEA FROM LIVING LOCURTO We love these super-quick and adorable pops from Living Locurto. Just add a lollipop stick to mini ice cream sandwiches and cover the edges in festive sprinkles.

Dipped Strawberries IDEA FROM THE SISTERS CAFE These colorful berries from The Sisters Cafe are a sweet treat that's still healthy on the inside. Just dip the bottom two-thirds of whole strawberries in melted white chocolate and then the bottom third in blue sugar (or edible glitter or sprinkles) to create the striped effect.

Decorated Ice Cream Cones IDEA FROM COURTESY OF ALL YOU To make ice cream more festive, add these colorful cones from All You. To make, paint melted white chocolate around the tops of the cones with a pastry brush, then dip in red, white and blue sprinkles. Freeze for 10 minutes and you're good to go.

Layered Drink IDEA FROM THE SISTERS CAFE Kids and grown-ups love the "wow" factor of this layered drink. Create the layers by pouring in different drinks of varying sugar contents — the highest goes in first — over a cup of ice. This red, white, and blue version from The Sisters Cafefeatures Sobe Pina Colada, Gatorade Fruit Punch, and G2 Blueberry-Pomegranate.

Berry Bliss Rocket Pops IDEA FROM MARLA MEREDITH/FAMILY FRESH COOKING These easy ice ice-blocks are sugar free, low fat and super tasty. Just layer fresh strawberry and blueberry sauces (which can be made by boiling each fruit separately in water over medium heat for 10 minutes and then blending) around a frozen yogurt middle in a star-shaped ice-block mold. You can also substitute coconut milk, greek yogurt, or heavy cream as the white stripe. For the recipe, visit Family Fresh Cooking.

Flag Pops IDEA FROM SUPER HEALTHY KIDS To make this delicious and healthy Independence Day treat from Super Healthy Kids layer finely chopped strawberries and plain or vanilla yogurt into popsicle molds, freezing between each layer. For the final layer, fill to the top of the popsicle mold with blueberries.

Brownie Bars IDEA FROM MUNCHKIN MUNCHIES More proof that everything's better on a stick: These sweet brownie pops fromMunchkin Munchies. To make, cut brownies with an ice-cream-bar shaped cookie cutter and insert a popsicle stick. Then cover with vanilla or chocolate melted candy melts and decorate with patriotic sprinkles. (Note: They also freeze well!)