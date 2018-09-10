Two mums discover the coolest new kids' clothing range for their tweens.

It was every mum’s dream to go clothes shopping without the kids, until…it wasn’t.

Mamamia‘s Rikki Waller and Nama Winston were in fashion brand superstar store H&M in the middle of the day, but they weren’t there to shop for themselves. They were selecting items from H&M’s new fashion range on behalf of their kids.

Rikki, mum to seven-year-old Summer, and Nama, mum to 11-year-old Winston, had the task of selecting outfits that they thought their kids would like – without the children being there.

So, it was almost as good as shopping for clothing for themselves – almost.

The plan was then to present the outfits to their kids for their approval…

Here’s how it went.

Nama and Winston, 11

At the ripe old age of 11 years, Winston is a boy becoming a man, aka, he’s a tween. And I love that big man he’s growing up to be. #proudmummy

He’s so big, I can now wear his sneakers after he grows out of them literally eight weeks after I’ve bought them – which is great, because I love value for money – just like every parent.

Winston is a lover of fashion. He likes to look good, and enjoys playing with the way he presents himself to the world. Which is why I selected three very different looks for him when I hit H&M. The range is so varied, it was easy to do.

Discovering that was a huge relief, because one of the ‘problems’ we’ve had recently is finding affordable clothes that Winston likes, and are ‘cool’ enough, without being for small kids, or grown men.

And discovering just how affordable H&M is (all of the pieces were under $45, and some were as low as $10 for a pack of five pairs of socks), was very exciting. Because I’m nothing if not a bargain shopper.

I also like that H&M have got a garment-collecting box in store where I can drop Winston’s clothes he’s grown out of, and they reward you with 15 percent off a single item on your next buy. #winning

Now, let’s see if I won with my clothing choices for my little Derek Zoolander. The first look I put together for him was a cool, New York kind of vibe. And as you can see in the photos, Winston liked to pose in them with the attitude to match.