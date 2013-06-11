NEWS: The Voice judge found in possession of illegal drugs.

LATE BREAKING NEWS

Only one day after the semi-final rounds aired on Channel 9, one of The Voice judges has been found in possession of marijuana.

Police reportedly found 5 grams of marijuana in Good Charlotte frontman and Silver Logie winner Joel Madden’s Sydney apartment.

Under NSW law, the singer and TV talent show judge will be cautioned but not charged.

…..

1. Did Hillary Clinton just announce her candidacy for the US presidency? Maybe.

Clinton joined Twitter yesterday and has amassed almost 215,000 followers in less than 24 hours. But it’s not her first tweet that was hashtagged #tweetsforhilary that’s got everyone talking – it’s her bio.

The 65-year-old former Secretary of State’s bio reads: “Wife, mom, lawyer, women & kids advocate, FLOAR, FLOTUS, US Senator, SecState, author, dog owner, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, glass ceiling cracker, TBD… ”

To be decided… eh?

2. Let’s say it together in unison, shall we? Here we go again. Over the weekend Labor MPs have reportedly begun agitating to remove Julia Gillard and replace her with former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

One of the key players behind Julia Gillard getting the leadership in the first place, Workplace Relations Minister Bill Shorten, is apparently reconsidering his support.

3. Two boys aged 10 and 16 have reportedly been beheaded by the Taliban in Afghanistan. There’s been reports that the boys were killed because they were assisting the Afghan government. The chief of Zhari district told the Reuters: “The boys were on their way back … when they were stopped by Taliban insurgents who beheaded them… Both of them were innocent children and had nothing to do with government or foreigners.”