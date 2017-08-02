Why young men - not young women - are living with their parents longer.

Young adult men are far more likely to be living with their parents than women of the same age, Australia’s most comprehensive household survey reveals.
HILDA, the survey of Household Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia, has been tracking the economic and social situation of more than 17,000 people since 2001.
Of its many and extensive findings, the survey found that not only are young adults living with their parents longer, between the ages of 22 and 25, men are overwhelmingly more likely to be living at home.
In fact, the survey found 60 per cent of men aged 22 to 25 are living at home, compared 48 per cent of women the same age. That’s up from 43 per cent and 27 per cent respectively in 2001.
Professor Roger Wilkins, editor of the HILDA report, said there are many reasons for both young men and women to stay at home a little bit longer.