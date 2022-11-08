A love triangle and pointed lyrics: Exactly what happened between Aaron, Hilary and Lindsay.

Time has a funny way of making us forget notable pop culture moments in history – and it's the case for the love triangle between Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan and Aaron Carter.

In 2001, Hilary, Aaron and Lindsay were the coolest pre-teens in Hollywood.

After reaching fame in their younger years through acting and performing, the trio were arguably in a strange period of their lives because although they were wealthy, considered beautiful and had enviable careers already – they were still entirely under the thumb of their agencies and parents.

Watch this clip of Aaron Carter meeting Hilary Duff on Lizzie McGuire. Post continues after video.



Video via Disney.

Aaron and Hilary met on the set of Lizzie McGuire, the cult favourite Disney Channel show, while he was guest-starring in their Christmas episode.