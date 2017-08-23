When a school sent girls home for what they were wearing, the boys got involved.

Sometimes, there’s a story that comes along and fills you with hope for the next generation of men. This is one of those stories.

Earlier this month, as students returned to San Benito High School in California, dozens of girls found themselves receiving dress code violations – many for wearing off-the-shoulder tops. About 20 of them were sent home, according to one Twitter user, who said her sister was among them.

Girls dressed in off-the-shoulder tops were reportedly told they wouldn’t be allowed to have their school photos taken.

An anonymous student told Yahoo Style that the school administration said it was “for our own safety”.

“But I don’t understand what they are keeping us safe from,” she added. “I really don’t think that there is someone dumb enough to pull down a shirt, first of all. They have no right to touch me or anyone else at all.”

In protest, a big number of girls at the school decided to turn up in off-the-shoulder tops. And, in solidarity with the girls, a few of the boys decided they’d wear off-the-shoulder tops too.

“I didn’t think we were actually gonna do this”

One student, Brody Cascio, posted a photo on Twitter of him and a friend, Adryan, both in red off-the-shoulder tops, sitting in a car. He captioned it:

“I didn’t think we were actually gonna do this.”

“Yeah, me either, but f— it.”

Another student who wore an off-the-shoulder top, Andrei Vladimirov, said the protest wasn’t just about clothes.