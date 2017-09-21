tv

Explained: The secret messages hidden in The Bachelorette contestants' suits.

By now, we should all know nothing on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette happens by chance.

There’s none of that “fate” or “love at first sight” stuff. Just clever television executives who enjoy twisting the crap out of our lonely hearts, which for some reason we all love.

Last night’s Bachelorette premier was no exception to this rule, with the evil talented producers sending us viewers some sneaky messages hidden in the contestants’ suits.

Just like any good work of fiction, a lot of thought goes into how The Bachelorette‘s suitors are perceived by the audience. For The Bachelorette, the details of each man’s outfit pretty much tells us how the whole thing is going to pan out.

Once you see it, it’s so darn obvious.

SO MANY HIDDEN MEANINGS. Image: Ten

The "quirky" guys? ALWAYS in weird suits with bright colours or uncomfortable textures because colour and prints = LOUD NOISES.

The downright creepy ones? They're dressed in mismatched, odd European outfits that to some, could look fashionable but to a trained eye, indicate an inherent weirdness to be stayed well away from.

As for the 'middle of the pack' guys no one finds offensive, nor remembers? You'll see them dressed well with matching shoes and accessories, but they'll always lack that 'wow factor' or statement feature. In other words - BORING. Poor blokes.

The front runners, the ones you'll be rooting for? With one statement accessory, like a pop of colour or print in a bow tie or a fancy jacket, they're always dressed to look handsome AF but in a 'I'm better than everyone else here' way that somehow doesn't come across as arrogant.

Check out what each suit REALLY means in the gallery below...

The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Blake - VILLAIN ALERT. RED. BLACK. SHINY. But his name, that's the biggest giveaway. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Chad - So. Forgettable. #PrayForChad. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Apollo - DING DING WE HAVE A WINNER. The perfect combination of stylish, quirky and WTF are you wearing?! (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Brett - Clean cut with a nose piercing = DANGEROUS. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Harry - means well but sorry mate you don't belong here. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Eden - You ain't winning, should have stuck with matching Adidas tracksuit. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Jamie - Contestant or wedding singer? Soph didn't know either so chucked him. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Hayden - QUIRK ALERT. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Bingham - Could be an accountant... we will probably never find out. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Sam - Top bloke in a top suit, he a sturdy, safe choice. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Jourdan - FKN WEIRD STAY AWAY SOPH. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Jarrod - BLESS him, with his 'lil pop of colour. You'll go far, sweetie. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Ryan - Like a polished turd, producers have dressed this douche up to make him seem appealing. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Pete - Middle of the road, outfit and personality are one dimensional. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Mackane - BORING. Too matchy to win. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Luke - Looks as ~nice~ as his personality (or lack thereof) (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...James - He a front runner for sure, that spiffy navy suede blazer tho. (Image: Ten)
The psychic meaning behind each man's suit...Jefferson - Dressed nice but you ain't going nowhere. (Image: Ten)

Meanwhile, our villains are dressed in a "scandalous" colour like red or black, or both.

And the ones going home on the first night? They're either wearing something completely out of fashion (white suit anyone?), or so bland we can't even remember it.

Really, it's just simple colour psychology.

LISTEN: We unpack other useless but very important details from The Bachelorette premier on Bach Chat...

