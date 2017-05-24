Sadly, OutKast's 'Hey Ya' will not be our new national anthem.

If there’s one thing that fills me with national pride and makes me think ‘good on ya, straya’ – it’s shaking it like a Polaroid picture.

And lending my neighbour some sugar.

And, erm, being on my baaaaddest behaviour?

Yep, some very patriotic people have petitioned for OutKast’s Hey Ya to become the new national anthem.

House of Reps, 22/5/2017, p.14 Responses to Petitions #auspol pic.twitter.com/kXK8fE0JPM — Found In The Hansard (@inthehansard) May 22, 2017

They’re sick of this country being girt by sea and they’d much rather it be cooler than cool.

The best bit? The call for Hey Ya to replace Advanced Australia Fair was only supported by four petitioners – but the Government still acknowledged it.

In fact, Malcolm Turnbull responded to the petition in Parliament on Monday.

“Dear Mr Vasta,” the letter from Turnbull begins. “Thank you for your letter dated 20 March 2017 regarding petition EN0094, which requests that the Australian Government change the Australian National Anthem to the 2003 song ‘Hey Ya’ by Outkast.”

“The words and tune of the Australian National Anthem were adopted only after exhaustive surveys of national opinion, starting in the 1970s, and were proclaimed by the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia on 19 April 1984.

“The Australian National Anthem is widely accepted and popularly supported by a majority of Australians. The Australian Government has no plans to change the Anthem.

“Thank you for bringing this petition to my attention. I appreciate the important work of the Standing Committee on Petitions in putting community concerns before the Parliament,” the letter concluded.

But, but… we don’t wanna hear it, we just wanna dance?

Looks like we may have missed our chance, Australia.