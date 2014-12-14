Welcome to Mamamia Rogue’s Shocker, Hero and Whinger of the Week.

You guys know the deal, but if not here’s a bit of a refresher: Each week, we pick the biggest Shocker, Hero and Whinger from the last seven days. Hero is whoever won the week by being flat out amazing. Shocker is whatever moment or person left our jaws on the floor. And whinger? Well, that’s pretty much just someone who has had a major sooky-la-la moment.

So, let’s do this.

Hero of the Week goes to…

This turtle. Such a hero.

This little guy lost muscle function in his legs because his shell was too heavy. His load was literally getting him down. Who hasn’t been there? If only we all had a vet to build us little lego wheelchairs.

That’s right, this turtle scoots now. ON A LEGO WHEELCHAIR.

Shocker of the Week goes to…

Target. Well done, guys.

They ordered a bunch of blank nametags for their employees. Obviously, they weren’t specific enough. So they got a few hundred of these.

Whinger of the Week goes to…

Thanks for your help, Blank.

Everyone going to Christmas parties this week and not making the most of the free food. Be this guy:

Merry Christmas party season to y’all.

Who was your Hero, Shocker and Whinger of the week?

