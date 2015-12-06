Here's what Kim Kardashian will name her new baby.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed a son into the world.

Kim took to Twitter to announce the birth of her second baby with West before the Kardashian official website confirmed, “Mother and son are doing well.”

Fans, media outlets and betting sites around the globe have gone into a frenzy of speculation about the kind of crazy name the tiniest Kardashian-West will end up with. After the birth of North in 2013, anything could happen. Place your bets now, because things are about to get krazy.

‘South’ has been a crowd favourite since Kardashian announced her pregnancy, but according to Queen Kim, the bottom of the compass will not inspire her offspring’s name. “I don’t like South West though, because North will always be better and she has a better direction,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.