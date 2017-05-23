Accused axe murderer was "jovial" in the hours after his family members were slain.

A doctor who treated accused axe murderer, Henri van Breda, says the former Perth school boy was “jovial” after the alleged attack on his family.

Dr Michelle Van Zyl testified during the 22-year-old’s murder trial that she saw to him twice at the Vergelegen Mediclinic on January 27, 2015 – just hours after his parents and brother were slain in their Cape Town home.

The court heard that van Breda had initially presented to clinic voluntarily seeking treatment for a number of “superficial” lacerations, according to local news outlet News24.

Dr Van Zyl said the young man, who was accompanied by his sister’s ex-boyfriend James Reade-Jahn, appeared “confident, not emotional” and had the smell of alcohol on his breath.

His scratches were clipped, and he was discharged.