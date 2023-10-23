Approaching midnight on August 8, 1969, an old Ford left Spahn Ranch, an abandoned Western movie set outside Los Angeles. The ramshackle commune housed a group of misfits and renegades who would come to be known globally as the Manson family.

There were four people in the car: Charles “Tex” Watson and three women, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkle and Linda Kasabian.

Nearly all media reports state emphatically that Charles Manson, self-styled leader of the clan, had ordered them to drive to 10050 Cielo Drive in the Hollywood Hills and murder everyone there “as gruesomely as you can”. But accounts of how and why that night came to pass differ wildly. The stories changed even at trial.

What we do know is that five people were savagely murdered that night.

Steve Parent, a young friend of the caretaker, was shot by Watson four times in the chest and stomach. He was sitting his car, about to leave. Sharon Tate, pregnant wife of movie director Roman Polanski, was tied up and stabbed 16 times. Watson wrote “PIG” on the front door in her blood.

Abigail Folger, heiress to the Folger coffee fortune, had been in bed reading when Susan Atkins passed by the room, searching for occupants. She waved. Later, Folger tried to escape via the pool area. She was stabbed 28 times.

Wojciech Frykowski, Folger’s partner and a friend of Polanski’s, fought hard. He was beaten over the head repeatedly with the butt of a gun, shot twice and stabbed 51 times. Celebrity hairdresser Jay Sebring, who tried to intervene on his former girlfriend Tate’s behalf, was shot and stabbed seven times.