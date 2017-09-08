The workshop helping girls deal with the pressures of social media and mental health.

We all know being a teenager is never easy. It is awkward and uncomfortable no matter what. And with teenage girls now using social media on a daily basis, the pressures that brings cannot be underestimated.

Recognising the need for positive role models and guidance for teens in our modern society, two Aussie youth-focused TV Presenters, Teigan Nash and Liv Phyland decided to take matters into their own hands with the help of Jules’ and Guy Sebastians’ The Sebasistan Foundation.

Their workshops, ‘Girls who Glow’ help young girls navigate through their teenage years with social media, mental health, nutrition and much more.

The workshops, for 13-17 year-olds, look to encourage young girls to be confident, healthy and happy in their own skin.

“Girls who Glow is an empowering day for teenagers. We talk about nutrition, exercise, social media, body image, mental health and relationships,” Teigan told Mamamia.

“Liv and I act as the facilitators of the day, along with Jules, and we have a number of inspirational guest speakers, experts and psychologists.”