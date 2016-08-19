It’s been an extraordinary week at Mamamia. Words that women have kept buried deep inside them have been pouring out into stories we don’t often tell.

It’s been Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week.

The words have been desperately sad and enormously uplifting. The community of women who understand how it feels to lose a baby – at any stage – have been holding each other close, swapping stories about their pregnancies and their babies and their tangle of conflicting emotions about the children they never got to take home.

But, what about the men?

This week on This Glorious Mess, I spoke to Rebecca Sparrow about how to talk to – and help – anyone in your life who is going through this loss. Her incredible tips are below.

But also, we spoke about blokes.

“I think often the dads get forgotten and I can understand why the focus is on the mother, and the dads can be left out sometimes,” says Bec.

“The biggest thing is to recognise the fact that men and women so often grief completely differently. If you are going through this in your relationship and are feeling frustrated that your partner doesn’t seem sad enough, you need to recognise that he’s going to grieve very differently to you.”

She went on to recommend a site called Pillars Of Strength, which is a place for bereaved men. And pointed out that support networks like SANDS have information specifically for fathers.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, told the world they had suffered three miscarriages when they made their public pregnancy announcement.

But there are some things about grief that are universal. who has ever wondered what to say to a friend or family member - male or female - who has suffered a pregnancy loss, Bec has some very reassuring advice: