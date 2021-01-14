Sydney's eastern suburbs are known for many things.

Multi-million-dollar homes. Designer fashion. Beachside living.

And according to the absurdly funny new novel, Heiress on Fire, a whole lot of dark secrets lurking beneath that seemingly shiny, perfect world.

So when Heiress on Fire, the debut novel from former scriptwriter, TV anchor and magazine editor Kellie McCourt, landed on my desk just in time for summer, you bet I was excited to get stuck into it.

It's been a good while since I could relax by the pool with zero cares in the world, but I took my summer break from work this week and made a pledge to myself to just bliss out.

There was nothing I was looking forward to more than kicking back on my crappy pool lounge and getting stuck into a light romp that transported me to another (very glamourous) world.

And oh boy, did Heiress on Fire deliver.

Set in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, this satirical tale is told from the perspective of Australian billion-heiress Indigo-Daisy-Violet-Amber Hasluck-Royce-Jones-Bombberg (yes, that's her full name).

Our story starts after a luxurious cocktail party gets out of hand and ends with Indigo and her husband Dr Richard Bombberg's penthouse on fire. When police discover that it wasn't an accidental fire, but an explosive device that killed Dr Bombberg and a mysterious redhead who was at the party, Indigo is their number one suspect.

Heiress on Fire by Kellie McCourt. Image: Supplied.