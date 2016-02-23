Heather Maltman is not thrilled about her huge phone bill.

You know those months when you open your phone bill and the there’s more numbers next to that dollar sign then there should be?

Heather Maltman just had one of those months.

The former Bachelorette contestant has been deep in the South African jungle filming her after-the-reality-show show I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! NOW and she must be feeling homesick, because judging by this bill, she’s been making more than a few calls home.

In fact, poor Heather has racked up more than $1000 in charges.