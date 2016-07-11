The Bachelor's Heather reveals her breakup using a joke on Instagram.

She may not have found love with Sam Wood on last year’s season of The Bachelor, but fans were overjoyed when favourite Heather Maltman found love just weeks after the show finished airing.

Now, Heather has confirmed she is back on the market after spitting with her boyfriend of nine months, actor Andrew Steel. Sad face.

One week left in LA. ???? @steelio_ A photo posted by Heather Maltman (@heather_maltman) on May 22, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

The 29-year-old confirmed the split to the Daily Telegraph, but didn’t give any specific reasons for the breakup. She did, in the style of the cheeky Heather we know and love from our TV screens, post a hilarious comic on Instagram poking fun at her newfound single status.