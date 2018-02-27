Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

US actress Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s deputies at her California home, authorities say.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Sunday in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian said.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was a boyfriend who had a physical injury, which made the offence a felony, Kuredjian said.

Authorities did not release the name of the boyfriend who was involved in the call.

Locklear, 56, was uncooperative with the deputies and became combative, he added.

"She was kicking at and pushing our deputies," he said.

She was also arrested on three misdemeanour counts of battery on a peace officer.