Her fourth engagement and one year sober: Heather Locklear's turbulent private life.

Content warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence that some readers may find triggering.

Back in the late 80s and early 90s, Heather Locklear’s blinding smile and blonde hair were at the centre of Hollywood and the small screen, her all-American charm helping her to carve a career in an industry notoriously hard to crack.

With starring roles in Dynasty, Melrose Place, T. J. Hooker, Spin City, Heather Locklear’s name became synonymous with Hollywood royalty, her career revered, her fame all-consuming.

But off-screen, the now-58-year-old actress' private life has been a turbulent one.

WATCH: Here are a bunch of celebrities we forgot dated! Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

In June 2020, US Weekly and People confirmed Locklear is engaged to her long-term, on-again-off-again partner Chris Heisser.

A source close to the family told People, "They are really happy together. [Locklear's] family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her.

"She's strong and clear-headed. It's really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around."

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the actress wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, two months after celebrating one year of sobriety on Instagram in April.