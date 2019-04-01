The heated camp chair every parent needs for Saturday morning sport this winter.

Let’s be honest, camping out for the day at your kids’ sports games in winter isn’t always fun.

It’s cold. It’s windy. It just sucks.

But parents, rejoice: we’ve finally found the perfect solution.

Meet the Lava Heated Chair by Explore Parent Earth.

Yep, it's a heated camp chair aka the answer to all our weather-related prayers.

No more suffering on the cold hard benches at your kids' soccer game or freezing during your next camping trip, the Lava Heated chair can keep you warm for up to four hours.

In recent months, the brilliant invention has gone viral thanks to its oh-so-simple design.

The Lava chair is simply powered by a removable power pack, which takes around eight hours to charge.