Insta-worthy meals to warm you up this winter.

On those winter evenings when my bus home has malfunctioning heating and the person seated behind just sneezed on my neck, there is only thing giving me the will to carry on.

It is the thought of what delicious dinner I get to eat when I get home.

I enter my food-filled happy place, my delicious nirvana and not even the idiot playing music without earphones can break me.

So let these winter warmers that have served my sanity and my stomach so well, act as inspiration for both your transit survival and your family’s weekly meal plan.

But do try and keep your reactions G-rated while on public transport.

Slow-cooked rosemary and garlic lamb.

You know what will 100 per cent guarantee you a meal by the time you get home? Not a husband, boyfriend, roommate, child, dog nor even a pizza delivery guy. A slow cooker. That’s an investment you can rely on. Before you leave in the morning just bung in an economical cut of meat, some herbs and any leftover red wine (hahahaha – good joke) set it on low and you’re sorted dinner and lunches the next day.

Ingredients:

1 bone-in leg of lamb

1 onion, quartered

4 cloves of garlic, peeled

Salt

A few sprigs of rosemary or two tablespoons of the dried stuff

Roughly a wineglass full of red wine

Method:

If you have time in the morning, you can quickly brown the outside of the lamb in a frying pan with a bit of olive oil but it’s not a dealbreaker. Just place the meat in your slow cooker on low with the rest of the ingredients. When you get home boil some sweet potatoes for a mash and hash together another delicious winter side like brussel sprouts fried with bacon, onion and sultanas. Because everything tastes good covered with bacon… even brussel sprouts.

Serve with red wine. Image via iStock.